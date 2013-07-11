FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rosneftegaz may buy 14 pct stake in Inter Rao - paper
July 11, 2013 / 5:37 AM / in 4 years

Rosneftegaz may buy 14 pct stake in Inter Rao - paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 11 (Reuters) - Russian state holding company Rosneftegaz may buy a 13.76 percent stake in Inter Rao energy group which the government is seeking to privatise, the Vedomosti newspaper reported on Thursday, citing two sources.

Igor Sechin, who holds the dual roles of chairman of Rosneftegaz and CEO of its oil unit Rosneft has verbally agreed to buy the stake with the head of the state property agency, Olga Dergunova, the newspaper reported.

Rosneftegaz, which also holds stakes in gas monopoly Gazprom , has held talks with the government since last year to buy stakes in energy and power companies that are put up for privatisation.

Rapid capital outflows and sliding oil prices have dragged down Russian asset prices, which are now trading at a valuation discount of around a half to emerging market peers.

Inter Rao, Russia’s state electricity holding firm, is one of a long list of companies the government seeks to privatise by 2016. The privatisation strategy was originally intended to attract foreign investment and expertise as well boost state coffers. (Writing by Maya Dyakina; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

