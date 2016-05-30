FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Rosselkhozbank says to redeem all 2021 Eurobonds early
May 30, 2016

Russia's Rosselkhozbank says to redeem all 2021 Eurobonds early

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 30 (Reuters) - Russian state bank Rosselkhozbank has said it will redeem all of its outstanding 2021 Eurobonds in July.

The bank, which is under Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis, said in a statement it would redeem the bonds early at 100 percent of their principal amount plus interest accrued to the date of redemption.

Rosselkhozbank issued the Eurobonds in question for $800 million in dollars at a coupon of 6 percent. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Alexander Winning; editing by Polina Devitt)

