BRIEF-Ross Stores reports Q3 earnings of $0.80 per share
November 21, 2013 / 9:15 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Ross Stores reports Q3 earnings of $0.80 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Ross Stores Inc : * Reports third quarter sales and earnings, updates fourth quarter guidance * Sees FY 2014 earnings per share $3.83 to $3.87 * Q3 earnings per share $0.80 * Q3 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Sees Q4 earnings per share $0.97 to $1.01 * Q3 revenue $2.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.43 billion * Says to adopt a more cautious outlook for the fourth quarter * Says Q4 comparable store sales to be up 1% to 2% on top of a 5% increase in

last year’s fourth quarter * Q4 earnings per share view $1.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * FY 2014 earnings per share view $3.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Qtrly comparable store sales up 2% on top of a 6% gain in the prior year * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

