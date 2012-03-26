FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Rostelecom approves 100 bln roubles of bonds
March 26, 2012 / 3:20 PM / 6 years ago

Russia's Rostelecom approves 100 bln roubles of bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 26 (Reuters) - Russian state telecoms operator Rostelecom has approved bond issues of a total value of 100 billion roubles ($3.45 billion) that will be used to refinance existing debt and fund the company’s strategic objectives.

“The company`s executive management team will determine when the bonds will be issued, and they will consider market conditions as well as the cost of alternative sources of financing before reaching a decision,” it said in a statement.

The issues will include exchange-traded bonds totalling 60 billion roubles with a 3-year maturity, and exchange-traded bonds totalling 40 billion roubles with a 5-year maturity.

Preliminary details of the bond issue were announced last month.

$1 = 28.9975 Russian roubles Reporting By Alfred Kueppers; Editing by John Bowker

