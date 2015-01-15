FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rostelecom to acquire controlling stake in SafeData
January 15, 2015 / 3:15 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Rostelecom to acquire controlling stake in SafeData

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Rostelecom :

* Rostelecom to acquire a controlling stake in SafeData

* Says LLC Data Storage Centre operates under SafeData brand

* Says deal has been structured in two stages and during stage one it will acquire 5.4 pct of share capital of LLC Data Storage Centre for 104.2 million roubles ($1.61 million)

* Says during stage two it will add 1,728.9 million roubles of cash to LLC Data Storage Centre’s share capital and its stake in LLC Data Storage Centre will increase to 50.1 pct Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.9200 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)

