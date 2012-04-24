FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2012 / 5:46 AM / in 5 years

Rostelecom to pay $500 mln dividend in 2011-paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 24 (Reuters) - Russian state-controlled telecoms group Rostelecom is to pay around 15 billion roubles ($507.65 million) in 2011 dividend, Kommersant daily reported on Tuesday citing a source close to the company board.

It said that Rostelecom will pay 4.69 roubles each per one ordinary and preferred shares. Shareholders are to discuss the board’s recommendation during an annual meeting on June 14.

Rostelecom has pledged to pay dividends on ordinary shares that amount to at least 20 percent of net profit, calculated according to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

The newspaper said that the company would pay 30 percent of its profit in ordinary shares dividend.

Rostelecom is expecting to proceed with a listing of its shares on the London Stock Exchange in the first half of 2012. ($1=29.5477 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Mike Nesbit)

