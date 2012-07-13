FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Rostelecom Q1 net income up 38 pct year-on-year
July 13, 2012 / 5:06 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Rostelecom Q1 net income up 38 pct year-on-year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail, quote)

MOSCOW, July 13 (Reuters)- - Russia’s state-controlled telecoms operator Rostelecom said on Friday that its net profit in the first quarter grew by 38 percent year-on-year, supported by strong performance in the company’s broadband and interactive TV segments.

Net income rose to 14.6 billion roubles ($446.13 million), with revenues growing 17 percent in annual terms to 84.4 billion roubles.

Revenue from broadband services increased by 9 percent and from pay television products by 58 percent.

“Rostelecom’s financial results grew significantly in the first quarter of 2012, despite the fact that our local tariffs remained unchanged for virtually the entire quarter, at rates set at the beginning of 2011,” Anton Khozyainov, Rostelecom’s deputy vice-president, said in a statement.

The company’s operating income before depreciation and amortisation was up 29 percent to 34.8 billion roubles in the first three months of the year.

On Thursday, Rostelecom was named one of the winners of licences for next-generation mobile services.

$1 = 32.7262 Russian roubles Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

