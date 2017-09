MOSCOW, May 27 (Reuters) - Russian state telecoms operator Rostelecom said on Tuesday its net profit rose 8 percent in the first quarter, year-on-year, to 6.9 billion roubles ($202 million).

The company added its revenues rose 1 percent to 80.4 billion roubles. ($1 = 34.1780 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)