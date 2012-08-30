CORRECTED-Rostelecom Q2 net profit up 3 pct y/y

(In first paragraph, corrects dollar figure to $274 million, from $2.74 billion.)

MOSCOW, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Russian state-controlled telecoms operator Rostelecom said on Thursday its second-quarter net profit rose 3 percent, year-on-year, to 8.8 billion roubles ($274 million), in line with expectations.

The company also said revenues grew 6 percent to 75.5 billion roubles, while operating income before depreciation and amortisation increased 3 percent to 29.9 billion roubles.

Analysts, polled by Reuters, forecast net profit at 8.8 billion roubles and OIBDA at 29.3 billion roubles on revenue of 74.88 billion roubles. ($1 = 32.1714 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)