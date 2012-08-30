FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Rostelecom Q2 net profit up 3 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
August 30, 2012 / 6:06 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Rostelecom Q2 net profit up 3 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(In first paragraph, corrects dollar figure to $274 million, from $2.74 billion.)

MOSCOW, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Russian state-controlled telecoms operator Rostelecom said on Thursday its second-quarter net profit rose 3 percent, year-on-year, to 8.8 billion roubles ($274 million), in line with expectations.

The company also said revenues grew 6 percent to 75.5 billion roubles, while operating income before depreciation and amortisation increased 3 percent to 29.9 billion roubles.

Analysts, polled by Reuters, forecast net profit at 8.8 billion roubles and OIBDA at 29.3 billion roubles on revenue of 74.88 billion roubles. ($1 = 32.1714 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.