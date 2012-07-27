FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Daimler
July 27, 2012 / 10:13 AM / in 5 years

Russia's Rostelecom buys mobile operator Sky Link

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 27 (Reuters) - Russian telecoms operator Rostelecom said on Friday it has completed the acquisition of mobile operator Sky Link from its state-run shareholder Svyazinvest.

The deal is part of state-controlled Rostelecom’s strategy to boost its share of the lucrative mobile market to offset sluggish sales at its core, fixed-line business.

Rostelecom acquired Svyazinvest’s 50 percent stake in Sky Link in exchange for 1.91 percent of its own shares valued at 9.4 billion roubles ($291.04 million), or 167 roubles per share, and now owns 100 percent of the mobile operator. ($1 = 32.2980 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alexei Anishchuk)

