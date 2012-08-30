FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rostelecom "not yet" in merger talks with Tele2-CEO
#Daimler
August 30, 2012 / 10:16 AM / in 5 years

Rostelecom "not yet" in merger talks with Tele2-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Russian state-controlled telecoms operator Rostelecom is currently not holding talks with Sweden’s Tele2 over a possible merger of their Russian mobile assets, Rostelecom’s chief executive officer said on Thursday.

“Not yet. We do not have any formal discussions with Tele2 currently,” Alexander Provotorov said in a conference call when asked if Rostelecom was in acquisition talks with Tele2.

Speculations that Rostelecom is considering merging its mobile assets with the Russian unit of Tele2 emerged at the beginning of August. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alexei Anishchuk)

