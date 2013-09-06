FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GIC, Blackstone to buy stakes in Rothesay - report
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 6, 2013 / 12:45 AM / 4 years ago

GIC, Blackstone to buy stakes in Rothesay - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC and U.S. private equity group Blackstone are each set to buy 30 percent stakes in Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s British pensions insurance operation, Rothesay Life, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal values the operation at 900 million pounds ($1.40 billion), the financial daily added.

U.S. life insurer Massachusetts Mutual is also in talks to acquire a 6 percent stake, the sources told FT.

Reuters reported earlier this month that Goldman Sachs planned to sell a majority stake in its European insurance business over the next year.

GIC and Blackstone were not available to comment outside business hours, while Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.