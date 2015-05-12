FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rothesay Life to buy annuity book from Zurich UK Life for 1.2 bln stg
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 12, 2015 / 9:05 AM / 2 years ago

Rothesay Life to buy annuity book from Zurich UK Life for 1.2 bln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 12 (Reuters) - Specialist pension provider Rothesay Life will buy a legacy annuities portfolio from Zurich UK Life for 1.2 billion pounds ($1.88 billion), Zurich UK Life said on Tuesday.

Rothesay Life will initially reinsure the annuities book, which has not been actively marketed since 2005 and has 28,000 members, the life insurer said in a statement.

The deal takes Rothesay Life’s 2015 new business premium past 1.7 billion pounds, Rothesay Life said in the statement.

Upcoming Solvency II capital requirement rules for insurers are expected to spur deals in the sector, industry specialists say.

$1 = 0.6397 pounds Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.