REFILE-Veteran Rothschild banker to head Cartier in UK

PARIS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - A veteran banker at Rothschild in London has been hired as managing director of luxury jeweller and watchmaker Cartier’s UK operations.

Frenchman Laurent Feniou, well-known in London’s expatriate circles as the founder of the “Francais of the Year” award which celebrates leading lights of the local French community, has changed his LinkedIn profile to say he is managing director, Cartier UK with effect from January.

An automatic message via e-mail confirmed Feniou had left Rothschild, where he was a managing director since 2001, for Cartier. Feniou did not respond to a request for comment.

A Cartier spokeswoman confirmed the move.

Cartier, a unit of Swiss luxury goods group Richemont , has undergone a management overhaul that saw Stanislas de Quercize replace long-time Cartier chief Bernard Fomas at the end of 2012. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent and Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Greg Mahlich)