FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Veteran Rothschild banker to head Cartier in UK
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
January 18, 2013 / 3:16 PM / in 5 years

REFILE-Veteran Rothschild banker to head Cartier in UK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects typeface of “local” in second paragraph)

PARIS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - A veteran banker at Rothschild in London has been hired as managing director of luxury jeweller and watchmaker Cartier’s UK operations.

Frenchman Laurent Feniou, well-known in London’s expatriate circles as the founder of the “Francais of the Year” award which celebrates leading lights of the local French community, has changed his LinkedIn profile to say he is managing director, Cartier UK with effect from January.

An automatic message via e-mail confirmed Feniou had left Rothschild, where he was a managing director since 2001, for Cartier. Feniou did not respond to a request for comment.

A Cartier spokeswoman confirmed the move.

Cartier, a unit of Swiss luxury goods group Richemont , has undergone a management overhaul that saw Stanislas de Quercize replace long-time Cartier chief Bernard Fomas at the end of 2012. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent and Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.