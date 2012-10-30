UPDATE 1-Edmond de Rothschild to cut 66 jobs in France-source

* To cut 66 jobs - source

* Voluntary departure plan to run until Dec. 31 - source (Rewrites with confirmation from source)

PARIS, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Edmond de Rothschild Group will make its biggest round of job cuts in France as part of the reorganisation of its asset management operations, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday, confirming a report in business daily Les Echos.

The private bank will cut 66 jobs from its 1,000-strong workforce in France and has drawn up a voluntary departure plan that is due to be completed by Dec. 31, the source said.

The company had said in July that it wanted to merge its two main asset management units in France, Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management and Edmond de Rothschild Investment Managers, to create a single structure with more than 20 billion euros ($26 billion) of assets under management.

“The combination of these two mature entities leads to overlaps in terms of teams and systems,” the source said. “A voluntary departure plan has thus been opened.”

Christophe de Backer, who became head of the French operations last spring, was asked by the Rothschild family to submit a strategic plan for the next four years by mid-November, Les Echos said.

Edmond de Rothschild declined to comment. ($1 = 0.7749 euros) (Reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier and Alice Cannet; Editing by David Goodman and Christian Plumb)