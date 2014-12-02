FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Bruno Pfister joins Rothschild as executive chairman
December 2, 2014

MOVES-Bruno Pfister joins Rothschild as executive chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Rothschild appointed Bruno Pfister executive chairman of its wealth management and trust unit, and chairman of the board of Rothschild Bank Zurich, to strengthen its presence in Switzerland.

Pfister, who joins Rothschild this month, will be based in Zurich, the company said.

He has earlier worked with companies such as Credit Suisse Group AG, McKinsey and LGT Group.

Pfister succeeds Baron Eric de Rothschild, who had been chairman for 14 years. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)

