PARIS, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Paris Orleans, parent of independent investment bank Rothschild, posted a 10 percent drop in third-quarter revenue, citing a weak merger-and-acquisition market.

Group revenue fell to 321.8 million euros ($440 million)from 358 million in the year-earlier quarter, Paris Orleans said on its website on Friday. ($1 = 0.7307 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Mark John)