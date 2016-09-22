MOVES-Rothschild hires Goldman banker to head Chicago, Midwest operations

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Rothschild Global Advisory said it appointed Goldman Sachs Group Inc investment banker Eric Hirschfield as a managing director and head of its newly opened Chicago office and of the Midwest region.

At Goldman, Hirschfield was a managing director and ran the global paper and packaging group and covered a variety of other clients across industries.

Rothschild Global Advisory, a division of independent financial advisory firm Rothschild & Co Group, designs and executes strategic M&A and financing solutions. (Reporting by by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)