MOVES- Rothschild Wealth Management appoints North Asia head

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Rothschild Wealth Management said it appointed Audrey Zau as head of North Asia.

Zau will be based in Hong Kong and report to Richard Martin, chief operating officer of Rothschild’s Wealth Management & Trust business.

Zau was previously head of wealth management, North Asia, for BHI Investment Advisors.

Rothschild Wealth Management is part of the Rothschild Group. The unit has 21.6 billion euros ($23.99 billion) in assets under management.