Rothschild parent sees H1 profit slip on weak M&A market

PARIS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Rothschild, the independent investment bank, reported a drop in first half revenue, citing a weak mergers and acquisition market as well as fewer asset sales at its merchant bank.

Rothschild holding company Paris Orleans said revenue in its fiscal first half ended Sept 30 fell to 510 million euros ($662 million) from 590.7 million in the year-ago period. Net profit slipped to 35.5 million euros from 42.4 million.