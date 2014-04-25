FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rotork says expectations for full year remain unchanged
April 25, 2014 / 6:12 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Rotork says expectations for full year remain unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Rotork Plc

* Demand for group’s products has remained strong and our expectations for full year remain unchanged

* Order intake of £140m was 7.3% lower than q1 of 2013 (-2.2% occ), reflecting very strong comparative period.

* Revenue for q1 2.4% higher than prior year

* Currency will continue to be a headwind although we anticipate that impact will slightly reduce as year progresses and comparisons become easier

* Graham ogden, who has been an executive director since 2005, has decided to retire at end of march 2015

* Order book now stands at £191m, 1.7% higher (6.6% occ) than at year end. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

London Equities Newsroom; +44 20 7542 7717

