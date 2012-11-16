FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rotork expects full-year margins to be slightly lower than in 2011
November 16, 2012 / 7:11 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Rotork expects full-year margins to be slightly lower than in 2011

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Rotork PLC : * Order intake in the period remained strong, with the third quarter at record

levels * Order intake 24.9% higher than the prior year * Revenue in the third quarter was good, 9.9% higher than the prior year * The order book at 28 October was £190.8M, 16.5% higher than the same point

last year * Expect further progress in the full year, with margins slightly lower than

those seen in 2011 * Acquisition of soldo srl, a switch box manufacturer, within its instruments

division * Deal for up to £21.5M

