Rotork says chairman Lockwood to retire in April

March 3 (Reuters) - Rotork Plc, a maker of valve controls and actuators, reported a 2.3 percent rise in pretax profit and said its chairman of 17 years, Roger Lockwood, would retire in April.

The company appointed Martin Lamb as its new chairman.

Rotork’s full-year pretax profit rose to 141.2 million pounds ($217.28 million) from 138.0 million pounds a year earlier. Revenue rose 2.8 percent to 594.7 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6499 pounds) (Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)