UPDATE 1-Rotork orders rise on growth in gears business
April 20, 2012 / 7:16 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Rotork orders rise on growth in gears business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q1 order intake 21 pct higher than last year

* Q1 order book 7.2% higher than Dec year end

* Q1 rev 26 pct higher over last year

* Says expect cost pressure in H1 on product launches

April 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s Rotork Plc, which makes valve control systems for the oil, gas and water industries, said first-quarter order intake rose 21 percent, helped partly by growth in its gears business.

Rotork said inflationary cost pressures remained, but the company’s full-year margins would be similar to 2011 levels.

The company said its total order book grew 7 percent sequentially to 169 million pounds, and it was confident of making progress in 2012.

“The visibility of upcoming projects remains good and all regions have shown order intake at higher levels than last year,” the company said in a statement.

Rotork’s first-quarter revenue grew 26 percent.

Shares of the company, which touched a life high on Thursday, was trading slightly down at 2218 pence 0712 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.

