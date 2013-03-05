FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Basic Materials
March 5, 2013 / 7:26 AM / 5 years ago

Rotork adjusted profit up on strong fluid systems business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - Britain’s Rotork Plc, which makes valves and other control systems for the oil, gas and water industries, reported a 13 percent rise in full-year adjusted profit on strong demand at its fluid systems business.

The company said adjusted pretax profit rose to 131.6 million pounds ($197 million) in 2012 from 116.5 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue rose 14 percent to 512 million pounds.

Order intake rose 17 percent in 2012. Order intake in its fluid systems division increased 22 percent.

Rotork’s fluid systems business designs and makes pneumatic and hydraulic actuators used in the oil, gas and mining industries.

Shares in the company, which has a market value of 2.5 billion pounds, closed at 2903 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Monday.

