FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Acquisitions boost Rotork first-half profit
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 6, 2013 / 7:21 AM / 4 years ago

Acquisitions boost Rotork first-half profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Britain’s Rotork Plc, which makes valve-control systems for the oil, gas and water industries, reported a 12 percent increase in first-half profit helped by acquisitions and higher margins.

The company’s order intake rose 9.4 percent during the first half, prompting Rotork to predict further progress as it goes through the year. The company’s order book at the end of June was at 208.2 million pounds ($319.2 million), up 15.1 percent from December.

For the six months ended June 30, the company reported a pretax profit on an adjusted basis of 69.4 million pounds, compared with 61.7 million pounds, a year earlier.

On an organic constant currency basis, adjusted pretax profit rose 4 percent.

Revenue on a reported basis rose 12 percent to 276.1 million pounds.

Rotork shares were up 4 percent at 2817 pence at 0713 GMT on the London Stock Exchange. They have gained 6 percent so far this year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.