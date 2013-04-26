FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Rotork revenue rises on growth at fluid systems unit
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
April 26, 2013 / 6:31 AM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-Rotork revenue rises on growth at fluid systems unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 1 to say the company makes valve-control systems, not valves)

April 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s Rotork Plc, which makes valve-control systems for the oil, gas and water industries, reported a 5 percent rise in first-quarter revenue, boosted by growth at its fluid systems business.

First-quarter order intake rose 14 percent to 150 million pounds. Order intake in its fluid systems business rose 27 percent.

Rotork said first-quarter revenue growth was affected as the delivery of a number of orders was pushed to the second quarter. ($1 = 0.6477 British pounds) (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.