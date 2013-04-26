CORRECTED-Rotork revenue rises on growth at fluid systems unit

(Corrects paragraph 1 to say the company makes valve-control systems, not valves)

April 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s Rotork Plc, which makes valve-control systems for the oil, gas and water industries, reported a 5 percent rise in first-quarter revenue, boosted by growth at its fluid systems business.

First-quarter order intake rose 14 percent to 150 million pounds. Order intake in its fluid systems business rose 27 percent.

Rotork said first-quarter revenue growth was affected as the delivery of a number of orders was pushed to the second quarter. ($1 = 0.6477 British pounds) (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)