FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rottapharm halts talks with Clessidra, Avista
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 25, 2012 / 12:11 PM / in 5 years

Rottapharm halts talks with Clessidra, Avista

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 25 (Reuters) - Italy’s Rovati family said on Wednesday it had decided to halt talks to sell 50 percent of pharmaceutical group Rottapharm-Madaus to private equity firms Avista and Clessidra due to disagreement over governance.

“We decided to stop negotiations, given the irreconcilable differences on governance issues,” the Chief Executive of Rottapharm-Madaus Luca Rovati said in a statement.

Earlier in June a source close to the matter said Clessidra and Avista had reached an agreement to buy 50 percent of the family-owned group.

Clessidra and Avista started exclusive talks to acquire the stake in May. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.