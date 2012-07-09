FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Clessidra, Avista reach deal to buy 50 pct of Rottapharm-source
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 9, 2012 / 5:57 PM / 5 years ago

Clessidra, Avista reach deal to buy 50 pct of Rottapharm-source

Massimo Gaia

2 Min Read

MILAN, July 9 (Reuters) - Private equity firms Clessidra Capital Partners and Avista Capital Partners have reached an agreement to buy 50 percent of family-owned Italian pharmaceutical group Rottapharm-Madaus, a source close to the deal said on Monday.

“The deal is done, with closing by the end of the month,” the source told Reuters.

Other sources said an agreement was close to being signed and an announcement should be expected by the end of July.

Clessidra, Avista and Rottapharm could not be reached for comment.

Italian weekly Il Mondo anticipated the deal on Friday, saying Avista would buy 30 percent of Rottapharm and Clessidra 20 percent, while the Rovati family would retain 50 percent.

The weekly said Rottapharm, which provides treatment for conditions including osteoarthritis as well as personal care products such as baby wipes, is valued at 1.7 billion euros.

Clessidra and Avista started exclusive talks to acquire the stake in May.

Rottapharm opened the doors to other pharmaceutical companies, including generics drug maker Mylan, but failed to reach a deal as the Rovati family did not want to sell more than a 50 percent stake. [ID: nL5E8EF7O2]

Rottapharm founder Luigi Rovati previously intimated a preference to sell to one or more private equity players that supported growth in preparation for a possible future listing. (Editing by Luca Trogni and David Cowell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.