FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mylan no longer interested in Rottapharm -sources
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 15, 2012 / 6:00 PM / in 6 years

Mylan no longer interested in Rottapharm -sources

Sophie Sassard, Simon Meads

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Generics drug maker Mylan has pulled out of talks to buy a stake in Italian pharma group Rottapharm, two people familiar with the situation said, posing another setback in the arduous sales process that kicked off in the middle of last year.

The Rovati family had been looking to find an investor among rival pharma groups such as Mylan, Forest Laboratories and Watson Pharmaceuticals, after it failed to sell a minority stake to private equity houses.

But the deal now had hit trouble again, the sources said, because the selling family could not agree to give up control of the company, and was not prepared to compromise enough on price either.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.