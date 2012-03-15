Mylan no longer interested in Rottapharm -sources

March 15 (Reuters) - Generics drug maker Mylan has pulled out of talks to buy a stake in Italian pharma group Rottapharm, two people familiar with the situation said, posing another setback in the arduous sales process that kicked off in the middle of last year.

The Rovati family had been looking to find an investor among rival pharma groups such as Mylan, Forest Laboratories and Watson Pharmaceuticals, after it failed to sell a minority stake to private equity houses.

But the deal now had hit trouble again, the sources said, because the selling family could not agree to give up control of the company, and was not prepared to compromise enough on price either.