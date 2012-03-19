UPDATE 1-Belgium's Roularta sees advertising pickup

* Sees return of advertising for magazines after weak Q4

BRUSSELS, March 19 (Reuters) - Belgian media group Roularta said 2012 had begun well because advertisers had returned after postponing their spending on magazines at the end of last year.

The group, which operates a number of Belgian television channels and publishes magazines mainly in Belgium and France, said its Belgian magazine titles were doing better in the first months of this year and radio and television were having a good first quarter.

However, its free press titles had suffered from a fall in job ads since January.

The company said its income last year was depressed by a sharp hike in paper prices and wage increases, but the major hit came in the final quarter with a sharp fall-off of advertising spending due to the economic crisis.

Recurring core profit dropped 13 percent to 70 million euros in 2011, although the figures were higher than the Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S average forecast. Sales rose 2 percent to 725 million euros ($954.9 million).

Net income fell 53 percent to 14.4 million euros, pushed lower by 15.6 million euros of non-recurring costs and restructuring.

Roularta said it would propose paying a dividend of 0.35 euro per share, down from 0.50 euro last year. ($1 = 0.7592 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Erica Billingham)