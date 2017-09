Sept 17 (Reuters) - Roularta Media Group NV :

* Acquires 100 pct of DSDW and Roularta Printing

* Says it takes over 20 pct and 24 pct of DSDW and Roularta Printing shares, previously owned by Concentra