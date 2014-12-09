Vivendi interested in buying Roularta's French magazines

PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Media group Vivendi is interested in buying the French magazine titles belonging to Roularta Media Group including the news weekly L‘Express, said Chairman Vincent Bollore on Tuesday.

Interviewed on RTL radio, Bollore said such a move would fit in with Vivendi’s strategy of expanding its presence in media and content after spending two years selling assets, including two telecom operators and the world’s biggest video games maker.

“Vivendi’s aim is to become a French version of German media group Bertelsmann, meaning to bring together all types of French content whether it be print, television, or web,” he said.

“Obviously if there are opportunities that come up for acquisitions, we will seize them.”

Roularta bought roughly ten French magazines in 2006 for about 210 million euros ($260 million), including the titles L‘Expansion and Maison Francaise. The Belgium-based company earned three-quarters of its revenues of 676 million euros last year from printed media.

Investors have been waiting to see what strategy Bollore will chart for Vivendi now that the group has sold off four units while keeping record label Universal Music Group and French pay-TV operator Canal Plus. Its shares have risen 11 percent this year in anticipation that Vivendi will return a chunk of the proceeds from the asset sales to investors.

Vivendi shares were down 1.6 percent to 20.36 euros at 1326 GMT, in line with the French blue-chip index.