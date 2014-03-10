FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Roularta Media Group posts full-year net loss of 57.9 mln euro
March 10, 2014 / 7:41 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Roularta Media Group posts full-year net loss of 57.9 mln euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 10 (Reuters) - Roularta Media Group NV : * Says 11% increase in current operating cash ow (rebitda) in the second half of 2013 * Says for 2013 as a whole, current cash ow was down 9 pct * Year results at 31/12/2013 roularta media group nv * Says group sales fell by 5.0% (from EUR 712 to 676 million) and current prot by 26.7 pct(from EUR 13,1 to 9.6 million). * H2 adjusted sales 324,932 million euro * H2 rebitda 18,192 million euro * Says the net result was negative (EUR -57.9 million) * Says restructuring will reduce wage costs by around EUR 7 million a year from 2014 onwards * H2 current net result 2,400 million euro * Roularta media group nv company will not declare a dividend * Roularta is looking forward to a better 2014

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
