Israel's Rounds to integrate Vidyo's video chat technology
#Market News
December 17, 2013 / 4:00 PM / 4 years ago

Israel's Rounds to integrate Vidyo's video chat technology

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Rounds will integrate Vidyo’s technology into its free video chat service, enabling the Israeli company to offer shared entertainment with high-definition group video conferencing.

“To achieve a truly engaging real-time social experience, there needs to be a balanced mix between the worlds of entertainment and communication,” Rounds co-founder and chief executive Dany Fishel said on Tuesday.

“This strategic agreement with Vidyo now provides Rounds with the best infrastructure possible to deliver a unique, unparalleled social video communication experience.”

Ofer Shapiro, CEO and co-founder of Vidyo which also provides video chat capabilities to Google Hangouts, said the agreement will support further growth of Rounds’ platform.

Rounds brings friends together irrespective of their operating system or device. Besides video-chat there are photo-sharing features and the ability to watch YouTube videos, play games or listen to music with those contacts.

The agreement with Vidyo follows an additional investment in Rounds earlier this year that included Verizon Ventures and investment firm Rhodium, bringing its total investment to $10.5 million.

