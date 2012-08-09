FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Grocer Roundy's misses 2nd-qtr estimates, cuts FY forecast
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 9, 2012 / 8:36 PM / in 5 years

Grocer Roundy's misses 2nd-qtr estimates, cuts FY forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Second-quarter earnings/share $0.42 vs est $0.43

* Second-quarter sales $996.8 mln vs est $999.5 mln

* Cuts full-year profit view

Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. grocer Roundy’s Inc reported quarterly results t hat trailed a nalysts’ estimates due to promotions and lowered its 2012 forecast for the second time as it expects market conditions to remain difficult for the year.

The company, founded in Milwaukee in 1872, has recently struggled with weaker traffic as consumers tightened their budgets. Heavy competition has also forced it to increase discounts.

For the full year, the company, whose chains include Pick ‘n Save and Rainbow Foods, now expects per-share earnings of $1.10 to $1.24, down from $1.30 to $1.42 forecast earlier.

Analysts on average are expecting earnings of $1.34 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Full-year sales are now expected to grow 1 percent to 2 percent, compared with its previous forecast for a 2.5 to 3.5 percent rise.

Second-quarter profit was $18.9 million, or 42 cents per share, compared with $17.7 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 1.7 percent to $996.8 million.

Analysts on average were looking for a profit of 43 cents per share on revenue of $999.5 million.

Roundy’s shares, which have risen about 14 percent since they went public in February, closed at $10.23 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.