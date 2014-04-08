FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Amazon wins patent fight with Rovi in appeals court
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 8, 2014 / 4:45 PM / 3 years ago

Amazon wins patent fight with Rovi in appeals court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 8 (Reuters) - Rovi, which sells television guide programs to cable providers, lost a patent fight with Amazon.com on Tuesday when an appeals court upheld a decision by a Delaware district court.

Rovi had accused Amazon of infringing on two patents, one which creates an electronic program guide on a television screen and another which allows a viewer to select and purchase a pay-per-view program.

In both patents, Judge Richard Andrews of the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware narrowly defined what the “claims,” or portions of patents, did in such a way that forced Rovi to drop its argument for infringement.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which specializes in patent appeals, agreed with the lower court.

Neither Rovi nor Amazon immediately responded to requests for comment and it was not immediately clear if Rovi would appeal the case further or drop it.

Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.