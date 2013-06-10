FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Netflix does not infringe Rovi patents -judge's preliminary decision
#Market News
June 10, 2013

Netflix does not infringe Rovi patents -judge's preliminary decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 10 (Reuters) - Internet video streaming service Netflix Inc does not infringe Rovi Corp patents for interactive television program guides, an International Trade Commission judge said on Monday in a preliminary decision.

The full commission will issue a final decision in the case in October.

In mid-2012, Rovi accused a long list of companies of infringing its patents for on-screen guides for TV listings. LG Electronics and its subsidiaries settled with Rovi, as did Mitsubishi Electric Corp and its subsidiaries.

Netflix had been accused of infringing four Rovi patents but was found innocent in all cases.

U.S. consumer electronics company Roku, founded in 2008 to stream Netflix videos, was found innocent of infringing one Rovi patent.

The case, at the International Trade Commission, is No. 337-845.

