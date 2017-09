BRIEF-Rovi SA 9-month EBITDA up 14 pct to 28.9 mln euros

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi Sa :

* 9-month revenue up 8 percent to 175.5 million euros

* 9-month EBITDA up 14 percent to 28.9 million euros

* 9-month net profit up 6 percent to 19.9 million euros

* Total debt 37.3 million euros at Sept 30 versus 31 million euros at Dec 31, 2013

* Sees FY operating income up between 5 percent and 10 percent

* Sees FY 2015 operating income up between 5 percent and 10 percent Source text: bit.ly/1xhvCA9 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)