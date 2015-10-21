FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Angry Birds maker Rovio to cut third of workforce
October 21, 2015

Angry Birds maker Rovio to cut third of workforce

HELSINKI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Finland’s Rovio, maker of hit mobile phone game Angry Birds, said on Wednesday it had decided to cut 213 jobs, or about 32 percent of its total workforce.

Most of the job losses will be in Finland. The company had flagged the cuts in August, when it said it planned to slash up to 260 jobs, as it forecast flat sales and falling profits for the full year.

Rovio has failed to create new hit games since the 2009 launch of Angry Birds, the top paid mobile app of all time. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Pravin Char)

