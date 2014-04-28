Angry Birds maker says profit dropped in 2013

HELSINKI, April 28 (Reuters) - Finland’s Rovio Entertainment, the maker of the Angry Birds game, said on Monday its operating profit halved last year due to investments in its animation business.

After a global breakthrough of its smartphone game in which players use a slingshot to attack pigs who steal the birds’ eggs, Rovio has expanded the Angry Birds brand into an animated TV series and merchandising of toys and clothing.

Rovio said its revenue was roughly flat last year at 156 million euros ($216 million) while operating profit fell to 36.5 million euros from 76.8 million in 2012. ($1 = 0.7227 Euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Keiron Henderson)