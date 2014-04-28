FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Angry Birds maker says profit dropped in 2013
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
April 28, 2014 / 10:21 AM / 3 years ago

Angry Birds maker says profit dropped in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, April 28 (Reuters) - Finland’s Rovio Entertainment, the maker of the Angry Birds game, said on Monday its operating profit halved last year due to investments in its animation business.

After a global breakthrough of its smartphone game in which players use a slingshot to attack pigs who steal the birds’ eggs, Rovio has expanded the Angry Birds brand into an animated TV series and merchandising of toys and clothing.

Rovio said its revenue was roughly flat last year at 156 million euros ($216 million) while operating profit fell to 36.5 million euros from 76.8 million in 2012. ($1 = 0.7227 Euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.