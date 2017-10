HELSINKI, March 23 (Reuters) - Finnish gaming firm Rovio is working on getting its new Angry Birds Space game to Microsoft’s Windows Phone 7 platform (WP7), its chief executive said on Friday, dismissing earlier media reports which said the top gaming firm was dumping the platform.

“We are working towards getting Angry Birds Space to WP7,” Rovio Chief Executive Mikael Hed told Reuters, but said the launch date was not set.