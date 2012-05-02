UPDATE 2-Rowan says customers positive on its deepwater rigs

* Adj EPS $0.47 vs est $0.34

* Revenue rose 62 pct

* Shares up as much as 5 pct

May 2 (Reuters) - Contract driller Rowan Cos beat analysts’ profit estimates for the first time in three quarters as revenue jumped, and the company said it has received positive reactions from potential customers for its ultra-deepwater drillships.

Rowan sold its drilling and mining equipment unit and land rig fleet last year to prepare for its entry into the high-margin deepwater market. It has already ordered three drillships, due for delivery starting late next year.

“Recent ultra-deepwater contract fixtures have been very encouraging, and we remain confident in our decision to enter this market,” Chief Executive Matt Ralls said in a statement.

There has been a shortage of rigs that can drill in depths of more than 10,000 feet as oil producers look to offset output decline from ageing fields.

Top rig contractors Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc and Noble Corp said last month they were seeing strong demand ahead for rigs. Transocean Ltd , owner of the largest offshore drilling fleet, won rig contracts in March at much higher rates than a year ago.

Houston-based Rowan, whose 31 shallow-water rigs are working in the Middle East, the North Sea, Trinidad, Southeast Asia and the Gulf of Mexico, said the number of its rigs in Southeast Asia would double to four on recent contract wins.

On a conference call with analysts, a Rowan executive said one of its rigs, the EXL I, met with an accident on its way to SouthEast Asia.

A passing ship lost power and crashed against the rig near Corpus Christi, the executive said, adding that none aboard the rig had been injured.

The EXL I is contracted to Hess Corp at $160,000 per day for a nine-month period but the schedule could be delayed due to the accident, an executive said.

RESULTS

Net income from continuing operations more than doubled to $55.5 million, or 45 cents per share, from $26.8 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

Adjusted profit was 47 cents per share. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 34 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue jumped 62 percent to $333.5 million, with average daily rates rising 15 percent.

On the call, a Rowan executive said drilling revenue in the current quarter will likely be 2 to 3 percent higher than that in the first-quarter due to a higher number of operating days.

Rowan shares, which have risen about 14 percent this year, were up 1 percent at $34.86 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. They touched a high of $36.22 earlier on Thursday.