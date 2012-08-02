FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rowan profit beats Street on higher rig rates, utilization
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2012 / 2:15 PM / 5 years ago

Rowan profit beats Street on higher rig rates, utilization

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q2 adj EPS $0.51 vs est $0.50

* Q2 rev up 57 pct at $351 mln

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Drilling services provider Rowan Cos Plc posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on better rates for its rigs and higher utilization.

Second-quarter net income fell to $49.4 million or 40 cents per share from $465.9 million, or $3.65 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 51 cents per share.

The prior-year quarter included income from discontinued manufacturing and land drilling operations of $421.5 million.

Revenue rose 57 percent to $351 million.

Analysts had expected earnings of 50 cents a share, on revenue of $341.15 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Rowan shares were down 2 percent at $35.08 in early trading on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.