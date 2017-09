May 6 (Reuters) - Rowan Companies Plc’s quarterly profit more-than doubled, helped by revenue from three new ultra-deepwater rigs.

The company’s revenue rose 45 percent to $547 million for the quarter ended March 31.

Net income rose to $123.7 million, or 99 cents per share, from $59.6 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)