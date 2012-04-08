Rowing-Repeat of Boat Race incident can't be ruled out

LONDON, April 8 (Reuters) - British Olympic Association chairman Colin Moynihan has acknowledged a repeat of an incident such as the one that disrupted Saturday’s Varsity Boat Race between Oxford and Cambridge can not be ruled out.

Moynihan told BBC Radio 5 on Sunday that security measures for the London 2012 Games were reviewed constantly but said it only took one idiot to ruin an event.

“Both the police and security operations around all venues and athletes are being reviewed day by day. That is so we can have the best chance of an incident-free Games,” he said.

”It just takes one idiot, similar to the idiot [at the Boat Race], who causes major disruption. That’s why all the security measures need to be put in place to minimise the chances of that happening.

“You can never completely remove it but you can do everything possible to minimise it.”

A man taken from the Thames after Saturday’s unprecedented incident was named later as 35-year-old Trenton Oldfield, from east London. He will appear before magistrates on April 23 charged under the Public Order Act.

The two crews were racing close together near the halfway mark when an intruder in a wet suit appeared near the boats and the race had to be stopped.

Cambridge won the re-start by 4-1/4 lengths after Oxford broke an oar and there was more drama after the race when exhausted Oxford bow man Alex Woods collapsed in the boat.

He was taken to hospital but organisers said later he looked set to make a full recovery and he has since returned home.

At the 2004 Athens Olympics marathon a kilted intruder darted on to the road and bundled off the race leader. He was the same man who ran on the track at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in the previous year.