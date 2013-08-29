FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rowing-Truck crash injury sidelines Olympic champion Drysdale
August 29, 2013 / 2:11 AM / in 4 years

Rowing-Truck crash injury sidelines Olympic champion Drysdale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - A broken rib sustained in a collision with a truck while out on his bicycle has forced Olympic champion Mahe Drysdale to finish his world rowing championships early in South Korea.

The 34-year-old Drysdale, who won the single sculls gold at London, rode his bike into a truck in the leadup to the championships in Chungju and aggravated the injury on Wednesday in his failed bid to make the event’s semi-finals.

Although having hoped to row in the non-medals B-final, Drysdale said he was unable to back up for another race.

“I‘m extremely disappointed that my world champs has finished this way, but I‘m looking forward to being back on the podium in 2014,” he said in a statement.

Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ian Ransom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
