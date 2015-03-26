FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Union Bancaire Privee set to buy RBS's Coutts international-source
Sections
Featured
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
North Korea
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 26, 2015 / 5:36 PM / 2 years ago

Union Bancaire Privee set to buy RBS's Coutts international-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 26 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank Union Bancaire Privee (UBP) is set to buy Royal Bank of Scotland’s international private banking arm Coutts international, a source familiar with the deal told Reuters on Thursday.

The British bank is expected to announce the deal on Friday, the source said.

The Financial Times had earlier reported UBP is expected to pay about $600 million to $800 million, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The source declined to tell Reuters the price of the deal, but said the range reported was accurate.

Spokespersons for Geneva-based UBP and Coutts International were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Writing by Joshua Franklin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.