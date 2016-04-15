FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan's CTBC Financial says to acquire RBS's Malaysian unit
#Financials
April 15, 2016 / 9:11 AM / a year ago

Taiwan's CTBC Financial says to acquire RBS's Malaysian unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, April 15 (Reuters) - CTBC Financial, parent of Taiwan’s biggest credit card company, said on Friday it is buying Royal Bank of Scotland’s Malaysia unit for $189.7 million, in its latest overseas expansion.

CTBC will own 100 percent of the unit, called The Royal Bank of Scotland Berhad, subject to regulatory approval, the company told a news briefing.

The Taiwanese company has also decided to acquire the assets of RBS’s offshore banking unit in Malaysia, Labuan Offshore Banking Unit, for $132.5 million, it said.

Last month, CTBC agreed to buy a 35.6 percent stake in Thailand’s LH Financial Group for 16.6 billion baht ($469 million). (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

