BRIEF-Share trade in Shaanxi Int'l Trust suspended - exchange
* Says Shaanxi International Trust Co Ltd's share trade to halt from Feb 20 pending announcement related to share private placement
Feb 17 Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc has proposed abandoning the planned sale of its Williams & Glyn unit after a seven-year struggle to sell the small business lender to meet European Union state aid demands.
The taxpayer-backed bank has proposed an alternative series of measures to help so-called challenger banks and boost competition among lenders.
If the plan is accepted it would end one of the bank's biggest headaches after it was ordered to sell Williams & Glyn as a condition of its state-backed rescue at the height of the financial crisis. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru and Andrew MacAskill in London, editing by David Evans)
* Says Hubei Fuxing Science and Technology's share trade to halt from Feb 20 pending major plan
* Expects to record a net profit of approximately HK$140 million ( "net profit") for year ended 31 december 2016